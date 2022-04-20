LC to hold informational sessions on Cyber Defense and Digital Forensics programs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College continues to offer programs and learning opportunities for students to get educated on some of the best practices when it comes to dealing with technology,

As the world continues to rely heavily on computers and modern technology, the need for cybersecurity and digital experts will increase in demand to help protect networks.

Laredo College is offering two specializations in Cyber Defense and Digital Forensics fields.

Those interested in registering for any of the programs must complete the Texas Success Initiative exam, complete a free six-hour introductory course from IBM, create a LinkedIn account, undergo an interview, and attend the mandatory information session.

The Cybersecurity Institute experts will conduct the information sessions at the college.

The college will hold three informational sessions for those interested in taking the course.

The first will be held on Wednesday April 20 at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday June 22 at the De La Garza building room 108.

There are only a limited number of slots available.

For more information email cyberinst@laredo.edu, call (956) 721-5832 or (956) 721-5419.

