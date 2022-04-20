Advertisement

LISD to hold job fair

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is providing some new job opportunities to those looking for employment.

The Laredo Independent School district is hosting a job fair where they will be looking to hire for its administration, custodial staff and education team.

Job seekers can stop by the Lamar Middle School Gym on Wednesday afternoon from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information you can call 956-273-1000.

