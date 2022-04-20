Advertisement

Laredo Alzheimer’s support group is back with in-person meetings

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than two years, the Laredo Alzheimer’s Support Group is starting up once again with in-person meetings.

Currently, 400,000 Texans live with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to reach 490,000 by 2025. In 2019, Texas had 10,000 Alzheimer’s-related deaths.

According to the support group, many in the area have been waiting for in-person meetings to start up again, especially those whose loved ones were just recently diagnosed. Melissa Guerra, the founder of the local support group, says, “the new person gets to hear what is happening to somebody else. Alzheimer’s doesn’t have any rules. It’s not the same thing over and over, from person to person. Each one is individual, so there are lots of unknowns.”

The meetings will continue being held on the first Tuesday of each month with the first meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Laredo Medical Center.

Alzheimer's support group
Alzheimer's support group

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Burgos-Aviles double murder case
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo

Latest News

LISD to hold job fair
No classes for LISD students
LISD to hold job fair
Pet of the Week: Lady
Pet of the week: Lady
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Pet of the Week: Lady
Pet of the Week: Lady