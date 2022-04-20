Laredo Alzheimer’s support group is back with in-person meetings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than two years, the Laredo Alzheimer’s Support Group is starting up once again with in-person meetings.

Currently, 400,000 Texans live with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to reach 490,000 by 2025. In 2019, Texas had 10,000 Alzheimer’s-related deaths.

According to the support group, many in the area have been waiting for in-person meetings to start up again, especially those whose loved ones were just recently diagnosed. Melissa Guerra, the founder of the local support group, says, “the new person gets to hear what is happening to somebody else. Alzheimer’s doesn’t have any rules. It’s not the same thing over and over, from person to person. Each one is individual, so there are lots of unknowns.”

The meetings will continue being held on the first Tuesday of each month with the first meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Laredo Medical Center.

