Local judge helps residents facing evictions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic has hit people hard, especially financially. A local judge is asking people who might be facing eviction that help is available.

Judge Oscar Liendo says the help is for rental assistance through the Webb County Community Action Agency Program. Since the state does not have available funds to help those affected by the pandemic with their rent, Judge Liendo tells the community that help is not only available through the county but the city of Laredo as well, especially since they are seeing a number of eviction cases per week.

Judge Liendo says, “we do see a lot of evictions every week, from 10 to 15 evictions. When you are in the court setting, of course, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid is available. But when the program is offered, as far as rental assistance, if you do qualify, you make an application and the actual case of eviction is put on hold for 60 days. So, during the 60 days, the application is being processed by the agency that is going to help you with the rental assistance. If after 60 days you don’t receive any help, then we will proceed with the eviction.”

For more information you can reach Judge Liendo’s office at 956-523-4303 or the Community Action Agency at 956-523-4182.

