Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities have captured a man in connection to the shooting that led to two separate car accidents; however, one remains at large.

Laredo Police have charged Julian Duarte Jr, 43 with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on April 6 on Zapata Highway and San Salvador.

Investigators determined that Duarte and another man identified as Julio Cesar Torres, age 32 shot at a vehicle driven by a man who was known to the suspects.

After a thorough investigation, Duarte was identified as the shooter who discharged the weapon while Torres drove the car.

Authorities are still searching for Julio Cesar Torres.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Torres, you can call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

