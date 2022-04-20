Mask mandates signs removed at local travel entities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While staff at the Laredo International Airport has been taking their mask mandate signs down, El Metro is putting others up.

At El Metro, staff has put up signs saying they are no longer requiring face covers onboard. The agency says bus drivers have been informed of the changes. The shields at the buses will remain in place. Monica Garcia with El Metro says, “It’s basically more of a pro-choice, the wearing of a mask. Some passengers are boarding with our without. So, we can’t force them anymore. Also, what we can continue to do is sanitize our lobby area, we continue to sanitize our buses because we want to make sure we keep that protection going for the passengers to board our buses.” Garcia recommends people to continue using their face mask.

The interim airport director, Gilberto Sanchez, says the process to remove all the signs will take between one to two days. Signs of social distancing will remain at the airport. There is one airline that will keep their mask mandate for the time being. “The only one that has that requirement, so far, will be Aeromar because it’s an international flight and it goes to Mexico and the mask mandate still applies,” Sanchez says. “We are seeing a big influx of migrants, so I would be cautious about it and recommend using your mask and social distancing,” Sanchez advises. Sanchez says they are keeping close contact with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for any last-minute changes.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.