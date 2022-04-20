Mixed reactions on mask mandate lift for Laredo travelers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For more than two years, face covers had been required at airports and other travel entities. Now, it will no longer be enforced.

In Laredo, some say they are in favor of no longer having to wear masks due to the COVID vaccine being available to the public. Others say they don’t want to risk it and will continue wearing face masks indoors, especially at buses and inside buildings.

A bus and air traveler shared their thoughts on the travel mask mandate being lifted. Rafael Contreras rides the bus. He says, “aside from COVID cases still on the rise, I definitely think we should all use [face masks.] Mainly, if we get vaccinated, we are not completely immune. We should still use [a face mask], not for ourselves but for our whole family.”

Teresa Hernandez, who travels by air, says, “right now, I think it’s good because I think we all are vaccinated. Well, most people are. I mean, it’s kind of hot outside. It’s very hard to breathe. I get frustrated and get anxiety.”

On Wednesday, April 20, the Department of Justice announced their plans to appeal the ruling that ended mask mandates on public transit.

