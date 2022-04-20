Not a drop of rain in sight!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It looks like our hopes of rain were completely shattered by the south Texas heat.

We saw a lot of dark and cloudy skies on Tuesday and saw some strong winds start to pick up but a lot of the humidity and moisture moved away from the Laredo-Webb County area.

On Wednesday, we’ll start in the low 70s and see a high of about 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Those strong winds will continue to linger in our forecast for the remainder of the week and possibly even into next week.

Things will get heated as we head into the Thursday with a high of 95.

Temperatures will increase to the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

There is some light at the end of this hot and humid tunnel, we’ll see some high chances of rain on Sunday evening that will bring our temperatures down overnight.

On Monday expect a high of 88 and a 50 percent chance of rain.

As for Tuesday, we’ll hit a high of 85 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

This could be our last cool front of the season, so enjoy because May is right around the corner!

