Pet of the week: Lady

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, we introduce you to a very special kind of Lady, her name is Lady!

Much like the Disney Movie, Lady and the Tramp, this lady is just looking for someone to eat spaghetti and meatballs with.

Lady is a German Shepard who was found wandering the streets of Laredo, so the Laredo Animal Protective Society took her in.

She is very well behaved indoors and is very loyal.

If you take her out, she likes to walk, run and jog, no matter what your pace is like.

If you would like to adopt her, you can contact LAPS at 956-724-8364.

Their office hours are from Sunday to Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They have adoption happy hours which are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

