Trend to Hotter Weather From West Texas and Mexico
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid gulf air maintained a low cloud deck through most of Wednesday, limiting amount of sunshine to warm us above the 80′s. The layer of low cloud overnight and Thursday morning will be a little thinner, allowing for the clouds to mix away more quickly after midday. With more afternoon sunshine during Thursday, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90′s. A cold front approaching Sunday night and Monday offers a better chance of showers.
