18-wheeler on fire by mile marker 13 on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An 18-wheeler on fire causes traffic to back up in north Laredo.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department say once they got to mile marker 13, the tractor was on fire. Once crews got there, they were were able to put out the fire with no injuries reported at the scene.

At this time of this publication, if you are driving northbound on mile marker 13 on I-35, you are asked to proceed with caution.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

