3 sex offenders arrested by Border Patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest three men with prior convictions of sexual offenses against minors.
The first incident happened on Monday, April 11, when agents in Zapata arrested 39-year-old Jose Enrique Ramos-Tzec. Records revealed Ramos-Tzec had a prior conviction and outstanding warrant for lewd acts with a child from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The second arrest happened on Friday, April 15, when agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants who had just crossed the Rio Grande. Enrique Duran-Esparza was one of the individuals who had a prior conviction of sexual assault of a child out of Illinois.
Later that same day, agents arrested another undocumented immigrant who had crossed the river near El Cenizo. Rafael Gonzalez-Davila had a prior conviction of sexual abuse out of Sioux City, Iowa.
All three men were arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody.
