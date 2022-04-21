3 sex offenders arrested by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest three men with prior convictions of sexual offenses against minors.

The first incident happened on Monday, April 11, when agents in Zapata arrested 39-year-old Jose Enrique Ramos-Tzec. Records revealed Ramos-Tzec had a prior conviction and outstanding warrant for lewd acts with a child from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jose Enrique Ramos-Tzec arrested (Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

The second arrest happened on Friday, April 15, when agents arrested a group of undocumented immigrants who had just crossed the Rio Grande. Enrique Duran-Esparza was one of the individuals who had a prior conviction of sexual assault of a child out of Illinois.

Enrique Duran-Esparza arrested (Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

Later that same day, agents arrested another undocumented immigrant who had crossed the river near El Cenizo. Rafael Gonzalez-Davila had a prior conviction of sexual abuse out of Sioux City, Iowa.

Rafael Gonzalez-Davila arrested (Border Patrol Laredo Sector)

All three men were arrested and taken into Border Patrol custody.

