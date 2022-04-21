Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Car crashes into gas pump
Car crashes into gas pump on Springfield and Calle Del Norte
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Water outage
UPDATE: Water services restored in Century City neighborhood
18-wheeler on fire by mile marker 13, I-35
18-wheeler on fire by mile marker 13 on I-35

Latest News

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
Domestic dispute results in car chase
The Kraft logo appears outside of the headquarters in Northfield, Ill. Kraft Heinz believes the...
Lemonade lawsuit: Man claims Kraft Heinz Foods is skimping on powder drink mixes
Domestic dispute results in car chase
Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar
Nixon High School to premiere iViva Fiesta!