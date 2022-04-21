Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented individuals

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Within the span of two days, Border Patrol agents working the night shift encountered 36 undocumented immigrants attempting to illegally cross the Rio Grande into the United States. The individuals were caught and taken in for processing.

An additional 175 immigrants were discovered crossing into the U.S. along the river in south Laredo. All were taken into custody.

