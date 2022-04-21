Burn Ban still in effect in Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A burn ban has been in effect in Webb County for the past 10 days since it was initially voted into place by Webb County commissioners.

The burn ban was at first adopted after several fires that sparked up across the county and red flag warning weather conditions persisted. Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the county informed those who had gotten permits for controlled burns that those permits were no longer valid. “So, we ask the community out there to please don’t do any fires, even if they’re controlled by us. We’re taking that back because of the safety of the community out there,” Cuellar says.

Officials with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office tell us no one has violated the order yet. If anyone is caught going against the order, they could be fined up to $500.

