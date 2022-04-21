Casa de Misericordia welcomes author Stephanie Land ‘Maid’ at 2022 fundraiser

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway City welcomes a New York Times best-selling author.

Stephanie Land was the keynote speaker for Casa de Misericordia’s 2022 Annual Event & Fundraiser on Wednesday night.

Land is the author of the book, “Maid” in which she shares her inspiring journey of becoming a maid, as a single mother, while experiencing food and housing insecurity in America. Land’s book “maid” was recently adapted into a Netflix series.

The money raised at Wednesday’s annual dinner goes towards Casa de Misericordia which provides secure, temporary residential services to victims of domestic violence.

