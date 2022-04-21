Advertisement

Casa de Misericordia welcomes author Stephanie Land ‘Maid’ at 2022 fundraiser

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Gateway City welcomes a New York Times best-selling author.

Stephanie Land was the keynote speaker for Casa de Misericordia’s 2022 Annual Event & Fundraiser on Wednesday night.

Land is the author of the book, “Maid” in which she shares her inspiring journey of becoming a maid, as a single mother, while experiencing food and housing insecurity in America. Land’s book “maid” was recently adapted into a Netflix series.

The money raised at Wednesday’s annual dinner goes towards Casa de Misericordia which provides secure, temporary residential services to victims of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Burgos-Aviles double murder case
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo

Latest News

City Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan
Laredo Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Trend to Hotter Weather From West Texas and Mexico
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
City Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan
City Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan