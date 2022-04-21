Cold Front Arrives Monday With Rain Chance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air above our humid gulf air will act as a lid on tall rain clouds from forming through the next several days. A low deck of stratus clouds will form in the humid gulf air each late night and morning. The desert air above will stir in, just enough to partially mix the low clouds away each afternoon, but will not reach the surface to lower the humidity that we are feeling. A cold front will arrive from the western U.S. during Monday, bringing rain chances.

