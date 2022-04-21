Advertisement

Cold Front Arrives Monday With Rain Chance

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air above our humid gulf air will act as a lid on tall rain clouds from forming through the next several days. A low deck of stratus clouds will form in the humid gulf air each late night and morning. The desert air above will stir in, just enough to partially mix the low clouds away each afternoon, but will not reach the surface to lower the humidity that we are feeling. A cold front will arrive from the western U.S. during Monday, bringing rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Authorities searching for woman tied to burglary
Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Burgos-Aviles double murder case
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Throwback Thursday
Throwing it back to the 90s on Thursday
Heat waves been freaking us out!
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Trend to Hotter Weather From West Texas and Mexico
Not a drop of rain in sight!
Not a drop of rain in sight!