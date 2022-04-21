Advertisement

Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several fire units and first responders surrounded the North Creek shopping plaza for a reported structure fire.

Crews with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the Applebee’s restaurant on San Dario at around 5:30 a.m. and saw flames coming from the roof.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without incident

Fortunately, no one was in the building at the time.

Crews are still at the scene at this time, so be sure to steer clear from the area.

We’ll have more details as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

