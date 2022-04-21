Advertisement

Heat waves been freaking us out!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you were hoping for a chance of rain, you may need to hold on until next week.

On Thursday we’ll start out windy in the low to mid-70s and see a high of about 94 degrees.

Things will get warmer as we head into Friday; we will fluctuate between 94 and 96 all throughout the weekend.

Now as we head into Sunday evening, the winds will start to pick up and we’ll see a 40 percent chance of rain.

This will hopefully bring our temperatures down into the low 90s, possibly even 80s.

These chances of rain could bring our temperatures down into the 80s next week.

Throwback Thursday