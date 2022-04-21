Interruption of water services at Century City neighborhood again

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has announced that there is an interruption of water services in the sector of Century City.

According to the announcement posted on their social media at 10:11 a.m., water services will be interrupted temporarily on Thursday, April 21. The city says there is a broken 12-inch waterline at Century City by a contractor. Customers will experience low to no water pressure in the following areas: Century City, Cheyenne, Concord hills, and the neighboring areas. The city of Laredo states on their announcement that full restoration of water services is expected in the next 4 to 6 hours.

Due to the water interruption, United Independent School District schools sent out a notification to parents letting them know about the issue. According to the message from the district to parents, they stated that as of 9:30 a.m., the district had not received an official notification from the city of Laredo in regards to an outage of water or a timeline indicating restoration or temporary interruption of services. Later that morning, the district and the city discussed the situation. According to the district, the city advised them that services would be restored within the hour.

At the time of this publication, students at Gonzalez Middle School, Bonnie Garcia Elementary School, and Senator Judith Zaffirini Elementary School have not been released early. The schools are handing out water bottles in the meantime. If services are not restored within the hour, the district has stated that they would release students early.

A similar situation with a broken 12-inch waterline happened on Tuesday, April 19 in the same area, involving the same schools.

For additional information, you’re asked to call the Utilities Emergency Call Center at (956) 721-2010 or call 311.

Interruption of water services at Century City Sector (City of Laredo)

