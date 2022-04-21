Advertisement

Item proposed to give Laredo’s interim city manager goals and priorities

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo council has suggested a set of goals and priorities for interim city manager Keith Selman. The item was put forward by councilmembers Alberto Torres and Ruben Gutierrez.

Torres clarified that the item wasn’t due to any disapproval with Selman’s job performance but rather to use him at his full potential. He also said that in the past, previous people in the interim inherited the work of the previous city manager and he feels the focus should be looking towards the future. ”It is of the utmost importance to me, and it should be to the rest of the council, that even though we have an interim that will potentially be with us here 18 months, that the interim has goals, that the interim has also priorities, and that we, all together, can collectively work to move this city forward,” said Torres.

Council voted Tuesday night to set up a workshop within the next three weeks to review what projects should be prioritized by the interim city manager.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Authorities searching for woman tied to burglary
Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Woman accused of car burglary
Woman accused of car burglary
Woman accused of car burglary
Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to car burglary
Texas man charged with human smuggling
Water outage
Interruption of water services at Century City neighborhood again