Item proposed to give Laredo’s interim city manager goals and priorities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo council has suggested a set of goals and priorities for interim city manager Keith Selman. The item was put forward by councilmembers Alberto Torres and Ruben Gutierrez.

Torres clarified that the item wasn’t due to any disapproval with Selman’s job performance but rather to use him at his full potential. He also said that in the past, previous people in the interim inherited the work of the previous city manager and he feels the focus should be looking towards the future. ”It is of the utmost importance to me, and it should be to the rest of the council, that even though we have an interim that will potentially be with us here 18 months, that the interim has goals, that the interim has also priorities, and that we, all together, can collectively work to move this city forward,” said Torres.

Council voted Tuesday night to set up a workshop within the next three weeks to review what projects should be prioritized by the interim city manager.

