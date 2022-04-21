Laredo council votes to add more cameras at recreation centers and parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Security concerns about a south Laredo recreation center prompts the purchase of more security cameras.

On Tuesday, District 1 councilmember, Rudy Gonzalez, Jr. says the item was brought forward after an incident happened near a park at El Eden Center. “I believe they have already arrested a perpetrator. A truck went into the park and followed some kids around. Luckily nothing happened to them. But there were some cameras across the street and some of the homes that are around there. [The Laredo Police Department] was able to do a great job and I talked to them. They’ve been able to get the perpetrator,” Gonzalez said.

Councilmembers also addressed the recent vandalism at Concord Hills that happened over the Easter weekend.

Homero Vasquez-Garcia, Director of Information Services and Telecommunication Department for the city of Laredo, says they are looking for the equipment. “We will be bidding out the installation of the cameras so we can cover the inside facility, the splash park, and the swimming pool, the playground module, as well and the basketball court area,” Vasquez said. Vasquez says once they have bidders for the project, they will bring that list before council.

A total of 62 cameras are looking to be purchased so they can be installed not only inside El Eden Center but at the parks around the recreational center.

