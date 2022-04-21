Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to car burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman believed to be tied to a car burglary.

The incident happened on April 6 near the 10000 block of Escandon Drive.

Laredo Police posted the woman’s picture on their Facebook page in hopes of receiving tips.

If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

