Laredo shelters brace for potential migrant surge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people are waiting to cross into the United States as the end of Title 42 inches closer.

Laredo non-profits are bracing for a surge of asylum-seeking migrants. Officials with Catholic Charities of Laredo say they are working with the other local migrant shelter, the Holding Institute, to assist migrants once they are released by federal officials.

Currently, they estimate anywhere from 25 to 100 migrants who are Title 42 exempt, travel through Laredo daily. Shelter officials say once Title 42 ends on May 23, that number will go up. They are aware thousands of migrants are on the Mexican side waiting for the policy to end.

Together, both shelters will be able to manage 1,000 migrants a day. Rebecca Solloa with the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Laredo says the migrants are primarily coming from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba. She says, “we are receiving a few Ukrainians. Yesterday, we did receive some people from Turkey.” Solloa adds, “People who come through our shelters, come for 8 to 18 hours a day. Some will stay 24 hours to contact their family, buy tickets to their destinations. They use airports and bus terminals to get to their destinations.”

Catholic Charities has prepared a second location at Saint Peter’s Memorial Catholic School in case of an overflow. They are accepting monetary donations, food and clothing.

