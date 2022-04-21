LISD students take part in breakfast singing contest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several students got their groove and their grub on during LISD’s seventh annual Be a Star with School Breakfast Singing Contest.

At least nine LISD elementary schools took the stage over at the Tarver Elementary School.

Each group presented their own dance and singing performance all for the sake of promoting a healthy breakfast.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Roberto Cuellar with LISD’s Nutrition Department says it’s great to be able to hold these types of events for the students enjoyment and entertainment.

It was a very tough decision for the judges, but Macdonell Elementary School took home the number one spot with their jazzy, musical performance titled, “Rise & Shine It’s Breakfast Time Today”

In second place was Martin Elementary and Tarver came in third place.

