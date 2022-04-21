Advertisement

Local art group to hold exhibit at Laredo College

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that seeks to transform the Laredo community through art will host a special exhibit at Laredo College.

Cultivarte Laredo will present the artwork of seven local artists during an exhibition titled Reflective Fluctuations that will include contemporary works in painting, ceramics, as well as video and audio.

The artists included in the show are Allan Gindic, Carlos Grajeda, Noël Heller, and Lizett Montiel just to name a few.

The exhibit will take place on Thursday evening from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery at Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus.

For more information about Reflective Fluctuations please visit www.cultiv-arte.org or call (956) 307-8984.

