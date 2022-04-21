San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several local students received funds that will help put them through college thanks to a south Texas organization.

The San Antonio Area Foundation held a presentation at TAMIU last night where they presented nine students with scholarships.

Every year, the organization awards 50 students in total from San Antonio and Webb County area.

This year, Iracema Gonzalez is one of many students who is grateful for the opportunity.

Iracema says, “My plan was that hopefully I’d get my full tuition paid here at TAMIU. I’m going to be receiving 10,000 dollars per year for the next four years and hopefully I’ll be able to make an impact with what I received and give back to my community.”

Iracema hopes to study to one day become an English teacher and mold young minds right here in Laredo.

Congratulations to her!

