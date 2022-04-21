Texas man charged with human smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for an alleged human smuggling attempt.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Daniel Chavez drove up to the Border Patrol checkpoint along I-35 in a tractor trailer on Wednesday, March 30. It was there when a K-9 unit sniffed out 107 people hiding in the trailer.

He faces up to a decade in federal prison if convicted.

Below is the full press release from the Department of Justice:

A 29-year-old resident of Elkhart has been indicted for conspiring to transport over 100 non-U.S. citizens, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

A federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment against Daniel Chavez. He was originally charged by criminal complaint. He is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga on the indictment in the near future.

According to the complaint, on March 30, Chavez arrived at the Border Patrol (BP) checkpoint on I-35 while driving a tractor trailer. At inspection, a K-9 allegedly alerted authorities to the trailer. Law enforcement opened it found 107 individuals later determined to be undocumented aliens, according to the charges.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of BP. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Fawcett is prosecuting the case.

