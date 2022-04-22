Arena Gun Club to hold Mags & Motors event

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, a local gun club is inviting everyone to roll on over to a car show.

The Arena Gun Club has been known to hold several events the whole community can enjoy while also giving back in some form.

This year, they are hosting their Mags & Motors show in collaboration with the local hot rod club Estos Vatos so they can help the Webb County Sheriff’s Office’s Star of Hope organization.

Every year, the sheriff’s office raises funds so they can purchase gifts to kids during the holidays.

The event is going to have free food, free activities, and cars on display.

It all starts Sunday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Arena Gun Club.

It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.