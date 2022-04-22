Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase that began as a domestic dispute ends outside a fast-food parking lot.

An SUV type vehicle was driving at a high-speed rate on Del Mar Friday afternoon.

Laredo Police says it was a domestic dispute that escalated after the individual became aggressive towards the officers and left the scene.

Police are currently at a fast-food establishment on San Dario and Del Mar.

At least one person was transported to the hospital and a witness said the alleged assailant was taken into custody.

They are asking drivers to proceed with caution.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.