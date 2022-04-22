Advertisement

Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase that began as a domestic dispute ends outside a fast-food parking lot.

An SUV type vehicle was driving at a high-speed rate on Del Mar Friday afternoon.

Laredo Police says it was a domestic dispute that escalated after the individual became aggressive towards the officers and left the scene.

Police are currently at a fast-food establishment on San Dario and Del Mar.

At least one person was transported to the hospital and a witness said the alleged assailant was taken into custody.

They are asking drivers to proceed with caution.

