Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chase that began as a domestic dispute ends outside a fast-food parking lot.
An SUV type vehicle was driving at a high-speed rate on Del Mar Friday afternoon.
Laredo Police says it was a domestic dispute that escalated after the individual became aggressive towards the officers and left the scene.
Police are currently at a fast-food establishment on San Dario and Del Mar.
At least one person was transported to the hospital and a witness said the alleged assailant was taken into custody.
They are asking drivers to proceed with caution.
