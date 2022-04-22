Contract creates questions of conflict of interest with UISD board member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -This week, a contract approved by UISD school board members is brought forward by a local attorney.

Back on September 2, 2021, UISD awarded Disinfect Pro Master the contract to sanitize their buildings.

They were one of the seven groups looking for the position.

However, questions were raised on whether or not there was a conflict of interests in the vote.

A question raised by attorney George Altgelt during a UISD Board meeting on Wednesday.

“The school board trustee, Ricardo Rodriguez, is the recipient of a very lucrative contract from the UISD school board” Altgelt said.

The board voted to hire the company owned by Rodriguez to disinfect UISD school buildings.

The district has over 40 schools.

“He’s received 324,000 dollars. That’s pretty lucrative contract. The term trustee implies trust , [confianza], that one would not be self-dealing and using UISD taxpayer dollars to benefit themselves personally” Altgelt said.

However, the district says Rodriguez did disclose his connection to the business before the vote took place.

Also, the district says in a statement “in consultation with its legal counsel, ensured that all legal requirements were met, and the district has policies and procedures in place to ensure compliance with all required conflicts of interest disclosures.

But who voted on this?

Turns out , that was also a question raised during the board meeting.

“I find that vote very troubling because there were four present, two abstained and two voted in favor. That’s not a majority votes” Altgelt said.

Despite the number present, the item moved forward.

However, Altgelt has a few words for the public.

“Really what we are hoping to do is to wake up the voters. So that they can go to the polls in November, and they can “disinfect” the UISD school board room and bring in some new blood” Altgelt said.

Altgelt says they have a package prepared for the Texas Rangers and the FBI addressing the item approved by the trustees.

The two board members who voted on the item were Ramiro Veliz and Ricardo Molina..

Rodriguez and Javier Montemayor abstained from voting on the item.

KGNS also spoke to Rodriguez about having a contract with the very entity he is a board member for and aid he did not want to comment because the district had already issued a statement.

