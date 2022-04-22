Dr. Victor Trevino will not renew contract to stay on as health authority

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo health authority says he will not be renewing his contract as the city’s top doctor.

On Friday, during an interview on our sister station, Telenoticas, Dr. Victor Trevino made the announcement.

Trevino says after being the health authority for the gateway city close to 7 years, he has decided to not to renew his contract.

He says it is set to expire within a month, he has already told the mayor of Laredo of his decision.

Dr. Trevino was in the forefront of the COVID crisis.

He spoke to KGNS and says he will focus on his private practice and is more than willing to help city council find a new doctor to take on the health authority role.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.