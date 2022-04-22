Laredo Police Narcotics investigation nabs two arrests

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman are facing charges after authorities searched a home and found drugs.

Laredo Police arrested 56-year-old Maricela Medina and 27-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez and charged them with possession and tampering with evidence.

The investigation started back in March after Laredo Crime Stoppers received a tip regarding illegal drug sales going on at a home at the 500 block of North Stone Avenue.

Officers were able to obtain a warrant and on Wednesday April 20, they searched the home where they found 3.5 ounces of marijuana, one gram of crack cocaine and two digital scales.

The drugs were seized, and both Medina and Rodriguez were transported to Webb County Jail, where they are held under no bond.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.