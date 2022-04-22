Advertisement

Laredo Police Narcotics investigation nabs two arrests

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man and a woman are facing charges after authorities searched a home and found drugs.

Laredo Police arrested 56-year-old Maricela Medina and 27-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez and charged them with possession and tampering with evidence.

The investigation started back in March after Laredo Crime Stoppers received a tip regarding illegal drug sales going on at a home at the 500 block of North Stone Avenue.

Officers were able to obtain a warrant and on Wednesday April 20, they searched the home where they found 3.5 ounces of marijuana, one gram of crack cocaine and two digital scales.

The drugs were seized, and both Medina and Rodriguez were transported to Webb County Jail, where they are held under no bond.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Car crashes into gas pump
Car crashes into gas pump on Springfield and Calle Del Norte
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Water outage
UPDATE: Water services restored in Century City neighborhood
18-wheeler on fire by mile marker 13, I-35
18-wheeler on fire by mile marker 13 on I-35

Latest News

Laredo tennis player inks with Southwestern University
Laredo tennis player inks with Southwestern University
Bernie Clemente signs with Southwestern University
Laredo tennis player inks with Southwestern University
Governor Abbott
TX Governor Abbott continues to bus migrants to D.C.
Abbott announces arrival of tenth bus at D.C.
Abbott announces arrival of tenth bus of migrants at U.S. Capitol
Burn Ban still in effect in Webb County
Burn Ban still in effect in Webb County