Laredo tennis player inks with Southwestern University

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember for one young Laredoan as he’s taking the next step in his tennis career.

Bernie Clemente had a chance to have family and friends surround him earlier this week as the Longhorn signed on the dotted line to attend Southwest University this fall.

Clemente has been a standout tennis star at United High School after he won his second district title in a row in singles.

For the newest member of a very good pirates’ team, Clemente was sold early on in the process about playing at Southwestern University.

Clemente says, “It was mostly the campus itself and also the players that are there. The players are super nice, I got to spend time with them plus the campus is great. It’s a small campus that I think it benefits me a lot, being close to the professors there. I just visited it and loved it and that was a big part of me going there.”

Clemente plans to study business and finance while playing for the Pirates.

