Mike Tyson involved in altercation with flight passenger

By NBC News Channel
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson still got it; unfortunately, it may have gotten him in trouble after he was caught on camera repeatedly punching a fellow passenger.

The video, first obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Tyson throwing punches aboard a San Francisco Jet Blue flight on Wednesday.

Representatives for the boxing legend say he was provoked into the altercation saying the other passenger was harassing Tyson.

At one point the passenger allegedly threw a water bottle at him.

Both tyson and the passenger were detained but San Francisco Police say the man “Provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate”.

NBC News has not been able to identify him for comment.

