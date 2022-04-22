Nixon High School to premiere iViva Fiesta!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Nixon High School honors winds will premiere “Viva Fiesta”, a new composition by retired band director and local composer-arranger Dennis Eveland.

It will premiere on Friday night during the Nixon Honors Winds Concert at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Dennis Eveland is a distinguished member of American Society of Composers, authors, and publishers and has composed many selections for UIL concert and sight-reading contests in which bands from all over the world have performed.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.