Nixon High School to premiere iViva Fiesta!

By Mindy Casso
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Nixon High School honors winds will premiere “Viva Fiesta”, a new composition by retired band director and local composer-arranger Dennis Eveland.

It will premiere on Friday night during the Nixon Honors Winds Concert at the Vidal M. Trevino School of Communications and Fine Arts Auditorium at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Dennis Eveland is a distinguished member of American Society of Composers, authors, and publishers and has composed many selections for UIL concert and sight-reading contests in which bands from all over the world have performed.

