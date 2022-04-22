Advertisement

School evacuated after call of “suspicious device” on campus

By Jerry Garza
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some tense moments at a local high school after officials get a call of a reported “suspicious device” at the campus.

The Laredo Police Department evacuated students and staff at the Premier High School located near Jarvis and Chihuahua streets.

The Laredo Bomb Squad reportedly conducted a sweep of the school attempting to determine what the device was and whether it posed a threat to the school or neighbors. After about half an hour police gave the all-clear saying nothing was found and began allowing students and staff back to the building.

Preliminary reports suggest this may have been a prank call, but police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say
Car crashes into gas pump
Car crashes into gas pump on Springfield and Calle Del Norte
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police Narcotics investigation nabs two arrests
Domestic dispute results in car chase
Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar

Latest News

UISD contract questioned
A UISD contract questioned by local attorney, district speaks out.
Contract creates questions of conflict of interest with UISD board member
School evacuated after call of “suspicious device” on campus
School evacuated after call of “suspicious device” on campus
Domestic dispute results in car chase