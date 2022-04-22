School evacuated after call of “suspicious device” on campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Some tense moments at a local high school after officials get a call of a reported “suspicious device” at the campus.

The Laredo Police Department evacuated students and staff at the Premier High School located near Jarvis and Chihuahua streets.

The Laredo Bomb Squad reportedly conducted a sweep of the school attempting to determine what the device was and whether it posed a threat to the school or neighbors. After about half an hour police gave the all-clear saying nothing was found and began allowing students and staff back to the building.

Preliminary reports suggest this may have been a prank call, but police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.