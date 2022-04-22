Truck fire causes traffic delays on I35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire truck causes traffic congestion on the northbound lane of I-35 Friday afternoon.

Laredo Fire crews arrived at I-35 right in front of the Bingo Hall located on 320 W Village Blvd just before noon after a white truck carrying a flatbed burst into flames.

Fire engines were seen extinguishing the flames.

One of the northbound lanes was closed and Laredo police were out directing traffic.

Drivers heading on the northbound lane are asked to proceed with caution until the scene is clear.

No injuries are reported at the moment but the vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

