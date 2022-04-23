Advertisement

Border Patrol arrest a convicted Sex Offender

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -United States Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender out of north Texas.

On Wednesday, April 20, agents stopped a human smuggling attempt at a checkpoint located on Interstate Highway 35, just north of Laredo.

After an investigation, 26-year-old Daniel Calixto-Santos, was found to have a prior felony conviction for Aggravated Assault of a Child out of Lewisville, Texas.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol is asking the community to call, 1-800-343-1994, if they see any suspicious activity.

