Border Patrol arrest a convicted Sex Offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -United States Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender out of north Texas.

On Wednesday, April 20, agents stopped a human smuggling attempt at a checkpoint located on Interstate Highway 35, just north of Laredo.

After an investigation, 26-year-old Daniel Calixto-Santos, was found to have a prior felony conviction for Aggravated Assault of a Child out of Lewisville, Texas.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol is asking the community to call, 1-800-343-1994, if they see any suspicious activity.

