CBP agents arrest man in connection to a Sexual Offense Warrant

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United States Customs and Border Protection agents arrested a man in connection to a Sexual Offense charge out of North Carolina.

On Thursday, April 21, an agent referred 67-year-old Brian James McQuarrie, for a second inspection.

As the inspection was happening an outstanding warrant for Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor was found out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

McQuarrie was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for further criminal proceedings.

