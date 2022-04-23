Advertisement

Missing teen found in Zapata following a Vehicle Chase

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A vehicle chase in Zapata ends in the discovery of a missing teen.

Wednesday night, Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies noticed a blue pick-up truck that was going in and out of its lane. Deputies tried to stop the truck five miles north of Zapata Townsite, but the driver refused to stop and started a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 83.

The Texas Department of Public Safety put out a spike just north of the Zapata-Webb County line to stop the truck. The truck eventually came to a stop just south of Rio Bravo.

Deputies arrested the teen boy who was driving. After a further investigation, deputies learned that the teen was a runaway from McAllen. The teens family went to Zapata to pick him up.

