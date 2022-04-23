Tiger rescued from a Laredo home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A young female tiger will soon head to an animal sanctuary upstate after being rescued from a Laredo residence on Friday.

The Laredo Animal Care Services Department posted a photo of the three-month-old tiger on their social media page Friday afternoon. In the post, they say the female tiger was removed from a Laredo home by the Laredo Police Department and Animal Control. Both departments remind the public that it’s illegal to own, possess, confine or care for a wild animal within the city.

The tiger was taken to the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center and kept there overnight. The center tells KGNS that the tiger will be taken to a sanctuary in Dallas Saturday night.

