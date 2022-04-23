UISD opens new Aquatic Center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This Friday, April 22, United I.S.D. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a new aquatic center that will open to the public this summer.

The center has one large pool that will be used for practices and competitions, it can also be turned into three smaller pools if needed.

The 150 swimmers the district currently has competing across different categories will be able to use the center.

Swimming lessons will be available for the younger kids.

“We have a program in the school year the “United We Swim” program, it will focus on second-grade students giving them the fundamentals to be safe in (the) water.,” said Sam Furia the UISD Aquatics Director. He then added, “And then we carry that on... in the summer time for third, fourth, and fifth graders to continue their swimming education.”

The district is set to introduce a diving program for the first time in the district’s history.

The Aquatics Center cost $18.5 million to build.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.