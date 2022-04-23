Advertisement

Uni-Trade Stadium ready to go after repairs, City officials say

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The wait is over, Laredo City officials announced on Friday that Uni-Trade Stadium is ready to welcome fans just in time for Opening Day.

Friday afternoon, a press conference was held where the Laredo Interim City Manager, Keith Selman, announced repairs at the stadium were completed making it safe for people to come inside.

The Laredo City Council was notified on February 7th, 2022 the stadium had structural issues which led to the approval of an emergency repair funding for the stadium for about $500,000.

Some of the work that was done in the last couple of weeks included leveling the ground underneath the stadium. Which was done by making small holes around Uni-Trade to raise the structure.

Selman said the building has been inspected and set to be used for Wednesday’s game.

