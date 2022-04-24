Needed Rain With Cold Front Late Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving south from northern Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will be common as the front moves through, and lifts a deep layer of moist air from the gulf into tall rain clouds. We will see a low cloud deck form tonight in our humid gulf airmass, very warm conditions Monday, then the showers and thunderstorms with and following the front Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a cooler day with the clouds, showers, and winds from the north.

