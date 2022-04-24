Advertisement

Needed Rain With Cold Front Late Monday

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front is moving south from northern Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will be common as the front moves through, and lifts a deep layer of moist air from the gulf into tall rain clouds. We will see a low cloud deck form tonight in our humid gulf airmass, very warm conditions Monday, then the showers and thunderstorms with and following the front Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a cooler day with the clouds, showers, and winds from the north.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Tiger Rescued in Laredo
Tiger rescued from a Laredo home
A UISD contract questioned by local attorney, district speaks out.
Contract creates questions of conflict of interest with UISD board member
Domestic dispute results in car chase
Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar
Laredo Health Authority will no renew contract
Dr. Victor Trevino will not renew contract to stay on as health authority
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police Narcotics investigation nabs two arrests

Latest News

Feel good Friday
Feel good Friday
Friday weather forecast
Warm before the storms
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cold Front Arrives Monday With Rain Chance
Throwback Thursday