Over $35M in Meth seized at World Trade Bridge
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than $35 Million worth of possible Meth is found hidden inside a truck hauling strawberry puree.
On April 12th, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico hauling a shipment of strawberry puree.
The driver was referred to secondary inspection, and after a thorough search, agents found 158 packages of alleged Meth. The drugs have an estimated street value of $35.2 Million.
The drugs were seized, and Homeland Security Investigation is handling the case.
