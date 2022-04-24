Over $35M in Meth seized at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than $35 Million worth of possible Meth is found hidden inside a truck hauling strawberry puree.

On April 12th, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at World Trade Bridge encountered a tractor trailer coming in from Mexico hauling a shipment of strawberry puree.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection, and after a thorough search, agents found 158 packages of alleged Meth. The drugs have an estimated street value of $35.2 Million.

The drugs were seized, and Homeland Security Investigation is handling the case.

