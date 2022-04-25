April showers; better late than never!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After three weeks of waiting for those April showers, it looks like we are finally going to be seeing high probability of rain!

On Monday morning we’ll start out with some strong winds and some scattered showers that could affect your morning commute.

These chances of rain will only increase as we head into the evening. Expect a high of 91 degrees but as we head into Tuesday those chances of rain will bring down temperatures into the 60s.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 71 and no warmer than that with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy a nice cool spring Tuesday. Don’t get used to it, on Wednesday we are back in the 80s, and still hanging on to that 40 percent chance of rain.

By Thursday we’ll be back in the 90s.

From here on out it’s going to be hot in the mid to upper 90s.

Don’t expect those temperatures to dwindle down because we are about to start the month of May.

