Advertisement

April showers; better late than never!

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After three weeks of waiting for those April showers, it looks like we are finally going to be seeing high probability of rain!

On Monday morning we’ll start out with some strong winds and some scattered showers that could affect your morning commute.

These chances of rain will only increase as we head into the evening. Expect a high of 91 degrees but as we head into Tuesday those chances of rain will bring down temperatures into the 60s.

On Tuesday we’ll see a high of 71 and no warmer than that with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Enjoy a nice cool spring Tuesday. Don’t get used to it, on Wednesday we are back in the 80s, and still hanging on to that 40 percent chance of rain.

By Thursday we’ll be back in the 90s.

From here on out it’s going to be hot in the mid to upper 90s.

Don’t expect those temperatures to dwindle down because we are about to start the month of May.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Tiger Rescued in Laredo
Tiger rescued from a Laredo home
A UISD contract questioned by local attorney, district speaks out.
Contract creates questions of conflict of interest with UISD board member
Domestic dispute results in car chase
Car chase ends at fast food parking lot on Del Mar
Drug bust results in two arrests
Laredo Police Narcotics investigation nabs two arrests
Laredo Health Authority will no renew contract
Dr. Victor Trevino will not renew contract to stay on as health authority

Latest News

Motivational Monday
Motivational Monday
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Needed Rain With Cold Front Late Monday
Feel good Friday
Feel good Friday
Friday weather forecast
Warm before the storms