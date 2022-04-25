City searching for new applicants for 2022 Youth Council

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is giving high school juniors and seniors the chance to get a feel of what it’s like to work in our city government.

The City of Laredo is searching for applicants for this year’s Youth Council Program.

The program will focus on community service, and peer involvement which will operate as mini-city councils that will discuss issues and make recommendations.

Participants will get a firsthand and in-depth look at what it’s like to work with city leaders across different departments and elected officials.

The deadline to register is this Friday, April 29.

For more information on how to register you can call 956-791-7304 or click here.

