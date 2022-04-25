Congress members push to keep Title 42 in place

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expecting to see an increase in border encounters following the end of the CDC’s Title 42 next month, but a group of representatives is asking President Biden to keep the order in place.

A total of 53 Republicans sent a letter to President Biden asking him to reconsider ending Title 42.

The group cites health and drug trafficking concerns as well as overworked Border Patrol agents as reasons the order should stay in place.

The Biden administration says it’s ending the order on May 23; meanwhile, some democrats, including Congressman Henry Cuellar, agree Title 42 should stay in place, saying that an amendment to the public health order is in the works.

Cuellar says, “There is a bill that we’re going to add money to covid relief and in there, there’s going to be an attempt to add an amendment. We don’t know if it’s going to win or not, but there will be a possibility to add that amendment to extend title 42.

Cuellar goes on to say that the White House is listening to immigration activists; however, they are not paying attention to the border communities.

He believes the administration needs to do a better job at addressing the needs of the border communities.

The order was put in place in March 2020 by then-president Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It allowed Border Patrol to quickly send migrants back to their countries without filing paperwork.

