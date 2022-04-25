Cooler and Wetter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Showers and thundershowers will become numerous over our area tonight into Tuesday morning. Moist air will be lifted above cooler winds from the north behind a cold front moving through and beyond or area. Rising air beneath spreading winds above 30′000′ altitude will also help produce tall rain clouds. Most locations will receive .5″ to 1″ of rain with locally higher amounts. Temperatures will lower into the 60′s tonight, and will not reach above the 70′s during Tuesday.

